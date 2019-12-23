‘NRC May Not Be Required In Goa At All,’ Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the latter may "not be required" at all in the state on Sunday, 22 December 2019.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in North Goa district on Sunday, Sawant also said, that Goan residents need not fear vis-à-vis the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even as the Congress accused the BJP-led coalition government in Goa of putting the fates of thousands of Goans holding Portuguese passports and their immediate families in peril.