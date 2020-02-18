GoAir Flight Catches Fire Due To Bird Hit; All Passengers Safe
The right engine of a Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight caught a "small" fire at the Ahmedabad airport during take-off on the morning of Tuesday, 18 February. The fire has been doused, the airline said.
All passengers and crew members on board GoAir flight G8 802 have been deplaned safely, a GoAir Spokesperson said in a statement.
"The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," the statement said.
The number of persons on board, however, could not be immediately known.
An alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers, the spokesperson said, adding that the revised departure from Ahmedabad is scheduled at 1.30 pm due to closure of the Bengaluru airport runway till 3 pm.
All passengers and crew are safe and no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary, it said.
Safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers, GoAir said.
