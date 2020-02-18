GoAir Flight Catches Fire Due To Bird Hit; All Passengers Safe

The right engine of a Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight caught a "small" fire at the Ahmedabad airport during take-off on the morning of Tuesday, 18 February. The fire has been doused, the airline said.

All passengers and crew members on board GoAir flight G8 802 have been deplaned safely, a GoAir Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," the statement said.

The number of persons on board, however, could not be immediately known.