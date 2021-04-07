Artists, Academics Demand GN Saibaba Be Reinstated in DU College

Soon after the termination, two statements were issued, one by the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr GN Saibaba and the second by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

The committee comprises teachers from the University of Delhi and other universities, writers, artists, social and political activists. In the statement, they called the action to terminate his services ‘arbitrary.’

“The Committee has learned that the College had been given a clear directive from the University of Delhi to send a second Show Cause Notice to Dr Saibaba, regarding the termination of his services, in June 2019. In November 2020, the College wrote again to Dr Saibaba’s wife, stating that he would be given fifteen days to reply. She replied stating that Dr Saibaba was unable to reply because of extreme ill-health, and the lockdown due to COVID-19 only made matters worse for him. However, without waiting for Dr Saibaba’s reply to this second Notice, the College has arbitrarily, and in complete violation of all principles of natural justice, proceeded to terminate his services,” the statement read.