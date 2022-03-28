Girls Remove Hijab Before Karnataka SSLC Exam as Govt Warns of Penalty

Nearly two weeks after the Karnataka High Court ruled that students cannot don hijab in educational institutions, girls appearing for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, 28 March, were asked to remove the headscarf before writing the exam.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that anyone violating the uniform rules would face action. “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam,” Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has also stated, “Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things.”