Girls Remove Hijab Before Karnataka SSLC Exam as Govt Warns of Penalty
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that anyone violating the uniform rules would face action.
Nearly two weeks after the Karnataka High Court ruled that students cannot don hijab in educational institutions, girls appearing for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, 28 March, were asked to remove the headscarf before writing the exam.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that anyone violating the uniform rules would face action. “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam,” Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has also stated, “Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things.”
In Hubli's Shantiniketan school, a Muslim student was asked to leave as she wore a burqa to the SSLC examination hall. The student changed into “civil dress” and attended the exam later, school authorities said. Girls were seen removing burqa before entering the examination hall at St Joseph's Convent Girls High School in Bengaluru, as well.
In CS Patil School, Gadag, teachers offered roses to welcome students in hijab. The students, however, had to write the examination without the headscarf, to comply with the recent order that banned hijab in SSLC exam halls.
A circular issued by the Karnataka Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday had said that students of government schools will have to appear in uniforms prescribed by the government. Private school students (aided and unaided) will have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements, the circular had said.
Around 8.73 lakh students will be appearing for the SSLC exams, which are scheduled to continue from 28 March to 11 April.
Meanwhile, a sixteen-year-old girl, Anushree, appearing for her the SSLC examination in Mysuru on Monday, passed away due to cardiac arrest after she collapsed in the exam hall. Education Minister Nagesh expressed his condolences for the deceased student.
