Ghosts of Stagflation are Back to Haunt Us

With the hike in railway fares across all categories, prices of petrol-diesel inching up and palm oil import banned, any respite in inflation is unlikely in near future. What is even more worrying is the fact that sudden spike here coincides with hardening of food prices globally.

According to an Indian Express report, Food Agricultural Organisation’s (FAO) Food Price Index in December was 27 percent more than what was the case in January 2016. What it means is that we run the risk of importing higher food inflation in case we are made to import some items.

Now that we have embarked on a much higher inflation trajectory which seems likely in near future, two immediate consequences are bound to follow: