Ghats Go Under Water in Varanasi; Cremations Take Place on Streets, Terraces

The rising water level of Ganga and Varuna rivers has submerged parts of Varanasi including its famous ghats, forcing the cremation of bodies brought to the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats in nearby streets and on terraces.

People affected due the flood have taken refuge in safer areas as the administration prepares to shift them to relief camps.

Taking a serious note of the problems faced by the people of his Parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi directed officials to provide all possible help to people already in the relief camp.