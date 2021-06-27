Gaurav Gogoi Writes To Harsh Vardhan Over Ventilator Allocation

Gogoi also drew a comparison between several other states to make his point. He said that the states of Manipur (9,214), Meghalaya (4,273), and Mizoram (4,424) recorded a higher number of active cases, as compared to states of Bihar (2,811) and Jharkhand (1,417).

"However, allocation of ventilators is inversely proportional to the number of active cases in these states. While the state of Bihar and Jharkhand saw an allocation of 500 and 1,960 ventilators respectively, the states of Manipur (447), Meghalaya (86) and Mizoram (115) have been allocated a disproportionately lower number of ventilators."

The Congress MP also expressed concern over inadequate use of allocated resources by several states including Uttar Pradesh, which is yet to install 1,067 of the delivered ventilators.

He demanded the Health Ministry to raise the allocation of ventilators to 5,000 for the state of Assam and to 500 ventilators each for the states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.