At least seven workers were hospitalised in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh on Thursday, 7 May, after being exposed to a poisonous gas after a leak at a paper mill, the police said.The incident comes on the same day when at least 11 have died and thousands were exposed to a gas leak overnight at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.The incident in Chhattisgarh took place at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told news agency PTI.‘Situation Being Monitored Closely’: PM Modi on Vizag Gas LeakHowever, the police also said that the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police.According to the mill owner, Deepak Gupta, three men had gone to clean the paper pulp tank inside the mill, which was to reopen soon.“More men came in to help and all of them had to be hospitalised. Three men are being taken to Raipur, for further treatment,” he said, according to The Indian Express.Sources stated that the men were affected by a carbon-heavy gas, possibly methane, which was present in the paper pulp tank, while cleaning.A Raigarh district official said that two of the men have been taken to a government hospital, while one of them is being shifted to a private hospital.Thursday's incident has evoked memories of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, when a gas leak at Union Carbide factory had killed thousands.(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express)‘Absolute Liability Needed’: Bhopal Activist on Vizag Gas Leak We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)