Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's Cousin Held in Rs 1 Cr Extortion Case

Ejaz Lakdawala has already been arrested in the same case by the Crime Branch, he said.

The complainant was receiving extortion calls for rupees one crore since the last six months following which he approached the police.

When the AEC officials quizzed Ejaz Lakdawala, who was already arrested in January by Mumbai Police, about the extortion case pertaining to the complainant, the gangster revealed the name of his cousin.

According to police, Nadeem Lakdawala provided details of the real estate developer to the gangster.

The Crime Branch swung into action and launched a massive search for Nadeem Lakdawala, but got to know he was not in India, the official said.