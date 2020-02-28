Secularism Intrinsic to India, Don’t Need Any Lessons: Gadkari
Speaking at Savarkar Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Thursday, 27 February, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "We are very compassionate and tolerant by nature. Nobody should teach us these lessons."
Gadkari also added that minority appeasement is misinterpretation of secularism.
Praising Savarkar’s nationalism, he further said we have already seen the division of India once, so we need to respect the nationalism of Savarkar.
"If fundamentalism continues to grow, socialism, democracy and secularism will not survive", he added.
Union Minister also quoted former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras and said "In one of his speeches, Balasaheb Deoras had said that the country that has 51 percent Muslims, has no democracy, no secularism and no socialism. From Pakistan to Syria to Turkey, there are many examples of Muslim nations to prove this."
(With inputs from ANI.)
