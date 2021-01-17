UK Invites Modi For G7; Johnson Might Visit India Ahead of Summit

India, along with Australia and South Korea, has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit, to be held in the country's Cornwall in June 2021.

According to NDTV, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India ahead of the summit. Johnson had recently cancelled his visit to India after he was invited as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the new COVID strain.

Quoting a press statement, the report said: