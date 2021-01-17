UK Invites Modi For G7; Johnson Might Visit India Ahead of Summit
India, along with Australia and South Korea, has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit, to be held in the country's Cornwall in June 2021.
According to NDTV, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India ahead of the summit. Johnson had recently cancelled his visit to India after he was invited as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the new COVID strain.
Quoting a press statement, the report said:
“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous.”
Highlighting the "growing cooperation" between India and UK, the press statement said:
"As 'pharmacy of the world', India already supplies more than 50 percent of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7".
India had suspended flights to and from UK earlier in late December, after a new variant of coronavirus emerged, said to be more contagious. Johnson, who had accepted India's invite, cancelled his visit after he announced nationwide lockdown due to the virus.
