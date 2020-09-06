Full Refund For Air Tickets Booked During Lockdown: Centre to SC

In an affidavit in the Supreme Court, O.K. Gupta, Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said for the domestic airlines if the tickets were booked directly with the airline or through an agent, during the first lockdown period, 25 March- 14 April, for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period, 25 March - 3 May, in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately.

"For all other cases, the airlines shall make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days. If on account of financial distress, if the airlines are not able to do so they shall provide a credit shell equal to the amount of fare collected. This credit shell shall be issued in the name of the passenger who has booked the ticket. The passenger shall be able to consume the credit shell up to 31 March, 2021 on any route of his choice", said the affidavit.