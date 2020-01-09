Fugitive Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala Arrested by Mumbai Police
Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday, 9 January.
Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team on Wednesday, the official said.
In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.
A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well.
A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.
