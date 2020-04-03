Fuel Price Hike Due to States Imposing Higher VAT: Indian Oil Corp

IOC also said the prices of petrol and diesel have not been increased despite cost going up significantly. Increase in fuel prices in some states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal by about Re 1 per litre each from 1 April has been on account of the hike in state sales tax or VAT rates, it said.

PTI had on 1 April reported that oil companies will not raise prices while supplying BS-VI grade fuel. In a statement, IOC said public sector oil firms had incurred about Rs 35,000 crore in upgrading their countrywide refineries, pipelines and marketing distribution network to be able to supply petrol and diesel with 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur as against 60 ppm in BS-IV fuels earlier.

“Taking into consideration the CAPEX costs and the likely incremental OPEX costs, there would be some impact on the retail selling price of petrol and diesel,” it said.

“Considering the current crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effect from 1st April 2020, which were otherwise also being maintained steady.”

It further stated that while the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged at Rs 69.59 per litre and Rs 62.29 respectively, rates in Kolkata and Mumbai have gone up by Rs 1 a litre each because of hike in VAT rates.