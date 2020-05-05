Fuel Gets Costlier in Delhi After VAT Raised on Petrol & Diesel

Petrol and diesel got costlier in Delhi after the AAP government increased VAT on fuel prices.

The Kejriwal-led government, on Tuesday, 5 May, increased valued-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 27 percent to 30 percent, and on diesel from 16.75 percent to 30 percent.

The new petrol price is now increased by Rs 1.67 and diesel by Rs 7.10.