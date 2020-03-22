From Delhi to Gurugram: A Ride Via Emtpy Roads on ‘Janata’ Curfew
Few people, few cars and empty roads — this is what it looked like on ‘Janata’ curfew on Sunday, 22 March.
While the curfew was observed on Sunday to minimise the spread of COVID-19, I drove from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to Gurugram to document the conditions on the road. During my drive from Mayur Vihar in Delhi to sector 54 in Gurugram, I also practiced social distancing with nobody in the car but myself and also made sure to carry a sanitizer.
The Noida-Delhi expressway was observed to be totally empty.
Following the curfew, Delhi will be locked down in view of the growing coronavirus threat from 6 am on 23 March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.
The lockdown will continue till 12 midnight on 31 March, Kejriwal said.
During the lockdown no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will be sealed but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.
Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open and persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown, he said.
