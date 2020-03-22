From Delhi to Gurugram: A Ride Via Emtpy Roads on ‘Janata’ Curfew

Following the curfew, Delhi will be locked down in view of the growing coronavirus threat from 6 am on 23 March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

The lockdown will continue till 12 midnight on 31 March, Kejriwal said.

During the lockdown no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will be sealed but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.

Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open and persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown, he said.