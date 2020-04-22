Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K’s Shopian
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, 22 April, police said.
He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.
Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.
