Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K’s Shopian
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.(Photo: PTI)

Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K’s Shopian

PTI
India

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, 22 April, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Loading...

He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

Also Read : Are Militants in J&K Taking ‘Advantage’ of Coronavirus Lockdown?

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...