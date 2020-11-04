Four Hindu Men Arrested for Chanting Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Four Hindu men were arrested by the Mathura police on Tuesday, 3 November, after they chanted the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at an Idgah in the town of Goverdhan, just outside Mathura.

The incident took place a day after controversy erupted over the offering of namaz prayers by two Muslim men at the nearby Nand Baba temple. The two Muslim men, claim to be part of the ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’ organisation based in Delhi, with one of them Faisal Khan, claiming to be its head.

The incident at the Goverdhan Idgah appears to be a reaction to the namaz row. According to news agency PTI, a video clip of the incident is doing the rounds on social media showing one of the arrested men saying that if namaz could be offered for communal harmony in a temple (as Faisal Khan has claimed), they should be allowed to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in a mosque.