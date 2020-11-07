Former Diplomat Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha Appointed as CIC

Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on 7 November, Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Sinha as the CIC at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The post was lying vacant since the retirement of Bimal Julka on 26 August. Sinha will have a tenure of about three years as the CIC.

A former diplomat who had joined the Central Information Commission as the Information Commissioner on 1 January 2019, the 62-year-old has served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.