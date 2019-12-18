Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Dons Lawyer Robes Again After 30 Years
Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi re-embraced his former profession, a lawyer, after three decades on Wednesday, 18 December.
The three-time Assam chief minister Gogoi was back in court as a lawyer as the Supreme Court took up a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
The top court refused to stay the CAA, and set 22 January 2020, as the next date for the hearing.
Earlier in the day, Gogoi's son and Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi had tweeted, "My father and former 3-term Assam Chief Minister Shri Tarun Gogoi dons his lawyer robes to file his case against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court today."
CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until 31 December 2014.
Ex-CM Gogoi had called the Act discriminatory and a divisive policy. His son, Gaurav Gogoi too has been vocal against the controversial law.
(This article was originally published on EastMojo.)