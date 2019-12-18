Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Dons Lawyer Robes Again After 30 Years

Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi re-embraced his former profession, a lawyer, after three decades on Wednesday, 18 December.

The three-time Assam chief minister Gogoi was back in court as a lawyer as the Supreme Court took up a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

The top court refused to stay the CAA, and set 22 January 2020, as the next date for the hearing.