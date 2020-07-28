Forest Guard Mowed Down by Mining Mafia in Sariska Tiger Reserve

A forest home guard was allegedly mowed down by a tractor inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, police said on Monday. The incident took place when he along with his colleague tried to stop suspected members of a mining mafia, PTI reported. The accused are yet to be arrested but the tractor has been seized, they said.

Kewal Singh succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Sunday, the police said. T

According to officials, forest home guard Kewal Singh and Rajwinder Singh were patrolling in Baldevgarh area of the reserve when they came across a few people illegally transporting gravel in the forest.

An FIR was registered against the tractor driver for murder and obstructing public servant from discharge of his duties, PTI reported.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam assured that the accused will be apprehended soon, said the media report.