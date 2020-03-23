35,000 Foreign Returnees to Be Self-Quarantined: Delhi Official

Out of the total 30 cases, five were discharged, one died earlier and one migrated out of the country. Eleven coronavirus-positive patients are admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, six at LNJP Hospital and five at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and one at GTB Hospital, the department said.

During the lockdown, no public transport services shall be permitted, and DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25 percent capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services.