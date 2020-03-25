‘Forced Eviction’: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Write to SC, Seek Probe

"While we understand the need for the stricter imposition of curfew and enforcement of pertinent restrictions, the ruthless dismantling of the markers of our physical protest, especially the very structures whose placement is in question in a matter that is sub-judice in the SC," the protesters said in the letter.

"We would like to reiterate here on record that 23 March was designated as the next date of hearing in the SC regarding the road closure around Shaheen Bagh and a fair discussion around reaching some mutually convenient solution was to be expected," the letter stated.