Five Pakistanis Stranded in India By Coronavirus Return Home

Five Pakistani nationals who had come to India on medical visas and were stranded in Delhi-NCR due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been returned home, according to a press release by the Pakistan High Commission in India.

Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif successfully crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach Pakistan on 29 March.