Five Pakistanis Stranded in India By Coronavirus Return Home
Five Pakistani nationals who had come to India on medical visas and were stranded in Delhi-NCR due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been returned home, according to a press release by the Pakistan High Commission in India.
Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif successfully crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach Pakistan on 29 March.
In its press release, the Pakistan High Commission stated that it is working with the Indian government and relevant authorities in Pakistan to ensure that other stranded Pakistani nationals are also able to return.
