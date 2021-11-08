Maha Fisherman Killed in Firing by Pak Maritime Security Troops off Guj Coast
The deceased fisherman has been identified as 32-year-old Shridhar R Chamare, a resident of Vadrai in Maharashtra.
A fisherman from Palghar in Maharashtra was killed and another was injured after Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) troops fired at a fishing boat off Okha Coast, Porbandar, Gujarat, officials said on Sunday, 7 November.
"A fisherman from Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told NDTV.
The deceased fisherman has been identified as 32-year-old Shridhar R Chamare, a resident of Vadrai, a coastal village in Palghar district, reported news agency IANS. His body has been brought to Okha port and an FIR has been filed with Navi Bandar police, NDTV reported.
A statement from PMSA said that the boat had "illegally transgressed into Pakistan’s territorial waters" and did not respond or change course even after repeated warnings.
The boat was reportedly carrying seven men, one of whom was left injured in the firing and is being treated at a hospital in Okha.
Jayantibhai Rathod, the owner of the fishing boat said that Chamare was killed after being shot by three bullets.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)
