14 Injured as Building Collapses After Fire at Delhi Factory

Several people, including firefighters, are trapped under the debris of a factory that collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday, 2 January, officials said.

“Fourteen people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed. The fire, though, is in control now,” said Additional DCP Rajendra Sagar.

A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade personnel, NDRF team and civil authorities are at the spot, an official said.

The building at Udoh Nagar area collapsed following an explosion when firefighters were dousing the blaze, an official said, adding that the fire department had received a call at 4.23 am.