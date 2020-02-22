3 Women Killed in Fire at PG Accommodation in Chandigarh
Three young women died when fire broke out at a PG accommodation in Chandigarh on Saturday, 22 February, the police said.
The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said, according to PTI.
According toThe Tribune, the two-story building housed 36 students and fire officials found violations of fire safety norms.
Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police added.
