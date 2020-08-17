Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Parliament Annexe Building
While the flames have been brought under control, seven fire tenders are still present at the spot.
- A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi on Monday, 17 August, ANI reported.
- While the flames have been brought under control, seven fire tenders are still present at the spot.
- More details are awaited.
(With inpits from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!