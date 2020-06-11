A fire broke out in four shops at the British-era Crawford Market in south Mumbai on Thursday, 11 June, reports said.Fire-fighting operations are underway with six fire engines being rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported as of yet.The Level-2 fire was reported a little after 6 pm on Thursday.(With inputs from PTI, ANI. This is a developing story. More details awaited.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.