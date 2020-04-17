FIR Against BJP MP for ‘Spreading Rumour’ Over Deaths

The BJP lawmaker had said on social media that the authorities were wrong in cremating two bodies and claimed the persons had died of coronavirus.

The TMC leader said, "The MP is a doctor himself. It is unfortunate that without seeing any report (of the two deceased), he tried to spread rumour through social media during the time of COVID-19 pandemic".

The BJP MP hit back saying, "How did the administration cremate the bodies even before the test results have come?"

The bodies of two persons who died in a government hospital were cremated by the authorities on 12 April midnight. Some people had demonstrated claiming that the two died of coronavirus.