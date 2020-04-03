Finance Ministry Releases Rs 17,287 Cr to States to Fight COVID-19

The Finance Ministry on Friday, 3 April, released Rs 17,287 crore to states to enhance their financial resources during the coronavirus crisis. Of this amount, Rs 11,092 crore is dedicated towards the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF).

An amount of Rs 6,195 crore has been released as “Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant” to 14 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

“The @FinMinIndia today released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different States to enhance their financial resources during the #COVID19 crisis,” the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.