‘Filthy Washrooms’: Raebareli Medical Staff on Poor Facilities
A government-run school, which was provided as accommodation for government doctors and medical staff in Raebareli, is not up to the mark said the staff lodged there. The staff released videos of the poor accommodation and said they were kept there in ‘active quarantine’.
They brought this to the notice of the chief medical officer of the district Dr SK Sharma who then shifted them to a guest house that had individual rooms with attached washrooms. He told NDTV, “I inspected the place myself and I did not find the facilities up to the mark. With the help of the administration we have shifted them to a nearby guest house and we will ensure they have no issues with living condition or food and they can be fully satisfied and work.”
He added that they were also trying to arrange for a live kitchen so that the medical staff and doctors would be able to get hot food.
In one of the videos, the man introduces himself as a medical officer and talks about how at 3am there was no electricity, taking a jibe at the accommodation as ‘a five-star facility.’ He proceeds to show the filthy conditions of the toilets intended for use.
One video shows the lunch sent for the officers, with poori and sabzi stuffed into a cloth bag, without a foil or any cover. The man in the video says, “This is the food being given to staff in active quarantine.”
In another video, a member of the staff in the PPE gear explains how the living conditions were very poor for a group of people in active quarantine. He says, “There is no place here to bathe, no breakfast and there was no electricity all night.”
Till Wednesday, 22 April, Raebareli had reported 43 active cases of the deadly coronavirus.
(With inputs from NDTV)
