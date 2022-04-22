'File Better Affidavit': Supreme Court on Delhi Police's 'No Hate Speech' Stand

A video of Hindu right-wing groups, including Hindu Yuva Vahini, and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December, showed them take an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu rashtra (nation).

Chavhanke had administered the oath during an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on 19 December in the national capital.

The visual captured a saffron-clad crowd, raising their hands above their shoulders in a salute and concurring with the hate speech.

"We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we will fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra and keep this country a Hindu rashtra," those present in the room declared.

The event in Delhi came at the heels of a three-day hate speech conclave in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)