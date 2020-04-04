‘Misplaced Apprehensions’: Govt Over Grid Instability Concerns

Allaying fears of electricity grid failure following the Prime Minister's appeal to switch off lights on Sunday, 8 April, the power ministry said these apprehensions are misplaced and all protocols are in place to handle the fluctuation in demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

There have been concerns that the blackout may impact the electricity grid due sudden drop in peak power demand, which was already down 25 percent at 125.81 GW on 2 April compared to a year ago.