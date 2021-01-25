Routes, Traffic Advisory: All You Should Know about Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws have, after significant back-and-forth with the police, received permission from the Delhi Police to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day, reported NDTV.

The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at ‘designation spots’. Three routes have reportedly been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.

According to PTI, farmers' tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.



Further, NDTV quoted Delhi Police as saying: "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade.”