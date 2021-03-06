Farmers Protest Peacefully at KMP Expressway to Mark 100th Day

Vehicular movement returned to normal on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Delhi after farmers carried out a five-hour peaceful blockade to mark the 100th day of protests against the three new farm laws on Saturday, 6 March.

As per IANS, farmers had squatted on the roads and blocked various toll plazas on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm.