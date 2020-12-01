Farmers’ Protest: Kin of 55-Year-Old Blames Haryana Govt for Death

Gajjan Singh’s nephew, Hardeep Singh, reached Bahadurgarh on Monday morning and spoke to the daily, saying, “I find Haryana and the Centre government responsible for this incident. They are forcing farmers to sit on darns for the past many months. My chachaji (uncle) got sick after getting wet repeatedly and could not take care of himself at the mocha due to which he caught cold and died.”

The farmer was associated with the BKU (Sidhupur) union. Farmers’ leaders have refused to cremate his body, demanding that Haryana officials be booked over his death, the report added.

Kaka Singh Kotra, State General Secretary of BKU (Sidhupur) told The Indian Express that they have not asked for any compensation, “We have given in writing to Haryana and Centre government that his family members should be given government job and concerned officials who troubled farmers in Haryana should be booked. We value his life in crores. So we have not sought any compensation from the government as money is no replacement for a human being.”