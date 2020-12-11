Farmers’ Protest: Bhartiya Kisan Union Moves SC Against Farm Laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday, 11 December, filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court, in the plea moved by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva against the controversial farm laws.

According to Bar and Bench, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the union's president, moved the application saying that if implemented it "will spell disaster for farming community by opening a parallel market."

The plea further states that the acts are unconstitutional as it will leave the farmers at the mercy of "corporate greed of multinational companies" and will dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), reported Live Law.