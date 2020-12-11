Farmers’ Protest: Bhartiya Kisan Union Moves SC Against Farm Laws
As the ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 16, the farmers continued their agitation against the three laws.
Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday, 11 December, filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court, in the plea moved by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva against the controversial farm laws.
According to Bar and Bench, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the union's president, moved the application saying that if implemented it "will spell disaster for farming community by opening a parallel market."
The plea further states that the acts are unconstitutional as it will leave the farmers at the mercy of "corporate greed of multinational companies" and will dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), reported Live Law.
“That without APMC acting as a protective shield around the farmers, the market would ultimately fall to the corporate greed of multinational companies who are more profit oriented and have no care for the condition of the poverty stricken farmers which are many time coming on the stage of starvation due to natural calamity (sic),” the plea said.
Siva's petition challenges the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Agriculture and Promotion) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, which were passed earlier this year, amid protests both inside and outside the Parliament.
As the ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 16, the farmers continued their agitation against the three contentious laws at Singhu and Tikri borders.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, said that the Centre had not received any reply from the farmers on their proposal yet.
Farmer leader Boota Singh of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch on Thursday, said that they had given the Modi government an ultimatum until today for repealing the farm laws and announced that they would block railway tracks, as a mark of their protest.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, Live Law)
