32-Year-Old Haryana Farmer, Protesting Near Delhi Border, Dies
Identified as Ajay More, the farmer was protesting in Singhu border for more than 10 days.
A 32-year-old farmer was found dead near Delhi-Haryana border on Tuesday, 8 December, where protesters have been camping against the controversial farm laws.
Identified as Ajay More, the farmer was protesting at the Singhu border for more than 10 days and is believed to have died due to hypothermia, reported NDTV.
He is reportedly survived by his parents, wife and three children.
This is the fifth death that has been reported since the protests began two weeks ago.
Shah’s Meet With Farmers Inconclusive
After 13 days of protest, the meeting of 13 farmers representatives with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 8 December, remained inconclusive, with the government unwilling to repeal all three Acts and the unions refusing to settle for anything less.
Shah called the meeting at short notice on Tuesday, even as unions and Opposition parties carried out a ‘successful’ Bharat Bandh.
The next scheduled meeting on Wednesday is also in a limbo now. There were three major developments on Tuesday that are now likely to shape what happens next.
