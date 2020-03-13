Fake Hand Sanitiser Manufacturing Company Busted in Gurugram
Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, 12 March, busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitisers, drug controller officer Ripan Mehta said.
The incident comes at a time when there is shortage of sanitisers in the market due to growing coronavirus fears. Big e-commerce companies too are grappling with the shortage and price gouging as more number of people are looking for ways to keep themselves safe from what's declared a "pandemic".
Speaking to reporters Mehta said, "We have busted a hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitisers."
He said that the company was manufacturing industrial oils and had just started manufacturing hand sanitisers.
"The company is into industrial oils and they started manufacturing hand sanitisers just 10 days back. They had filled isopropyl alcohol in the bucket and were filling the hand sanitiser bottles with it," he said.
As of Friday, India has recorded 79 cases of coronavirus cases including one where a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka.
(With inputs from ANI)
