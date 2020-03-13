Fake Hand Sanitiser Manufacturing Company Busted in Gurugram

Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, 12 March, busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitisers, drug controller officer Ripan Mehta said.

The incident comes at a time when there is shortage of sanitisers in the market due to growing coronavirus fears. Big e-commerce companies too are grappling with the shortage and price gouging as more number of people are looking for ways to keep themselves safe from what's declared a "pandemic".