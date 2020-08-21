We’re Transparent & Non-Partisan, Claims Facebook India VP in Blog

The VP's blog comes days after an investigative report in The Wall Street Journal pointed out how political affiliations have had bearing on the implementation of policies by Facebook in India.

The report revealed how, despite the insistence of Facebook employees to permanently ban the profile of BJP MP T Raja Singh for promoting hate speech, the company's top public policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, blocked applying hate speech rules to Singh.

Singh is not the only BJP leader Das opposed applying hate speech rules to. She never initiated action against at least three other Hindu nationalist groups and individuals who had been flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence, the report said, citing current and former employees of Facebook.

These employees told WSJ that Das had blocked the idea by telling staff members that punishing violations by politicians from PM Narendra Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in India.

A political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP in the aftermath of this report has also intensified. Now, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is slated to meet on 2 September, with the purpose of the meeting being to hear the views of Facebook executives on the prevention of misuse of social media platforms.