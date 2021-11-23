Facebook Convinced ECI to Settle for Voluntary Code of Ethics

According to the documents, the Election Commission wanted a proper regulatory framework for the social media giant.

A spokesperson for Meta however, said that "promoting election integrity in India isn’t something we can do alone".

"Ahead of 2019 general elections, we joined other social media companies in a voluntary code of ethics for the general elections with the Election Commission of India (ECI)," the spokesperson added in an email to The Intersection and The Hindustan Times.

Facebook resisted the EC's plan to make it compulsory to disable ads during the silence period.

In fact, the EC wanted Facebook to pro-actively tell its users about the silence period and other related election rules during every round of polling.

Contrastingly, during the 2020 US elections, Facebook did not put out fresh political content for a seven-day period just before Election Day, even though there is no such thing as a silence period.