Journo Tiwari to Testify Against FB’s Das for ‘Inciting Animosity’

Chattisgarh-based journalist Avesh Tiwari has been asked to testify before the Delhi Assembly Committee on Monday, in connection with the complaint filed against Facebook’s public policy director in India, Ankhi Das.

The committee on “Peace and Harmony” under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha is looking into Facebook’s “alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain certain hateful content in India.”

Following a complaint from Tiwari, the state bureau chief of the news channel Swaraj Express, the Raipur Police registered an FIR against Das on a slew of charges under the Indian Penal Code, including outraging religious feelings and incitement to violence, late on 17 August.

He had alleged that Das had “pressured her employees to not take down several hate speech posts prior to the Lok Sabha elections.” This was done “to make political gains in the Indian market.”