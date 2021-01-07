‘Extend UK Travel Ban Till 31 Jan’: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Centre

Amid the surge in cases of the new COVID-19 strain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 7 January, urged the central government to extend the travel ban to and from the United Kingdom till 31 January, 2021.

The CM took to twitter and wrote, “Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious COVID situation in the UK, I would urge the central government to extend the ban till 31 January.”