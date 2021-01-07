‘Extend UK Travel Ban Till 31 Jan’: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Centre
“In view of extremely serious COVID situation in UK, I urge central govt to extend the ban till 31 Jan,” CM wrote.
Amid the surge in cases of the new COVID-19 strain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 7 January, urged the central government to extend the travel ban to and from the United Kingdom till 31 January, 2021.
The CM took to twitter and wrote, “Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious COVID situation in the UK, I would urge the central government to extend the ban till 31 January.”
He further questioned the government on why it was exposing people to risk, stressing that the COVID-19 medical crisis was in control ‘with great difficulty’ in the country.
Suspension of Flights to and from UK Extended till 7 Jan
On 30 December, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced the suspension of flights to and from the UK till 7 January, 2021 as concerns over the new, more infectious coronavirus variant found in the UK grew.
On 6 January, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of cases infected with the new strain of the coronavirus stood at 73, IANS reported.
According to the health ministry, all these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.
(With inputs from IANS)
