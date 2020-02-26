Ex-IPS Vanzara Accused in Alleged Fake Encounters Gets Promotion

Later, he was also made an accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.

The former IPS officer was subsequently discharged in both the cases by special CBI courts, first in August 2017 in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, and then in May last year in the Ishrat Jahan case.

"Consequent to clean chit received from Judiciary in all Encounter Cases vch (which) were concocted by Anti- National Forces agnst (against) me & Gujarat Police, I am given Post-Retirement Promotion of Inspector General of Police wef 29-09-2007. I am thankful to both Govt of India & Govt of Gujarat," Vanzara tweeted along with the copy of the government notification.

Vanzara was heading the Gujarat ATS when the alleged fake encounters took place. After his arrest in March 2007 by the state CID, Vanzara remained in jail for around seven years. The Sohrabuddin case was transferred to Mumbai in September 2012.

He was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Border Range at the time of his arrest. Vanzara, who had joined police service as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in 1980, was promoted as an IPS officer in 1987.

He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch and was later promoted as DIG. He also worked as DIG of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ahmedabad.