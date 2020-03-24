‘Every Citizen Should Support It’: Leaders On 21-Day Lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against the coronavirus outbreak.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown.
In a series of tweets, Shah also asked people not to panic as the whole country would fight the coronavirus outbreak together.
Soon after the announcement, the Congress said the entire nation was ready to pay heed to Modi's lockdown orders and every citizen should support it.
In a series of tweets after the PM's address, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the right thing to do is for every citizen to support the decision whatever may be the hardships.
However, he said he listened to the Prime Minister carefully and was left with "a mix of emotions - relief, vindication, frustration, disappointment, worry, fear etc."
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded the government immediately deposit Rs 7,500 each in the bank accounts of the poor, marginalised and pensioners for their subsistence during the lockdown.
In a series of tweets, he said the the minimum income guarantee scheme suggested by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the need of the hour and the Centre should implement it immediately.
‘Appeal to People to Not Pile Up Stock’
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens not to panic over the lockdown, saying there is enough foodgrain stock in the state.
"There is enough foodgrain stock and I appeal to people not to pile up stocks," Thackeray said in his live address on social media.
Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among states so far, is already under lockdown and the PM's announcement means extension of the drastic measure in the state.
"I would like to assure you shops selling essential items like vegetables, milk, groceries will remain open during the three week lockdown," Rupani said in a video message released on social media.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will make arrangements to provide grocery and other necessary commodities at people's doorsteps during the 21-day-lockdown.
‘Let’s Make This a Self-Imposed Rule’
Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the lockdown, saying it should be made into a "self-imposed rule."
Party chief M K Stalin said people should realise there was no alternative to stem the spread of the virus. "I wholeheartedly welcome the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the (spread) of coronavirus," he said in a Facebook post. "Let's make this a self-imposed rule," he added.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also supported the lockdown in the entire country.
"I am happy that Rajasthan was the first state to declare a complete lockdown. I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown. Together we must fight it and defeat it," Gehlot said in a tweet.
Amarinder Deplores Centre for Not Announcing Relief Package for Poor
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed the 21-day nation-wide lockdown as "necessary to save millions of lives" from the deadly COVID-19, but lamented the Centre's "failure" to announce an immediate relief package for the poor and daily wagers.
Reacting to Modi's announcement, the chief minister said it was imperative to break the coronavirus cycle, for which such extreme steps were necessary, as the analysis of several other nations had already shown.
The chief minister, while welcoming a Rs 15,000 crore allocation by the Centre to upgrade the health, medical and research facilities in the country, urged Prime Minister Modi to also come out with a comprehensive package immediately to ensure that the citizens of India are not deprived of basic essential services in this three-week period.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)