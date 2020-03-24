‘Every Citizen Should Support It’: Leaders On 21-Day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against the coronavirus outbreak.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Shah also asked people not to panic as the whole country would fight the coronavirus outbreak together.