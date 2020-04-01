Amid COVID-19, Ensure Placements Are Unaffected: HRD Min to IITs
In a meeting with heads of 23 IITs through video conferencing, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal directed that a task force be set up for the purpose.
PTI
India

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday, 1 April, directed the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to ensure that placements of students are not affected due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting with heads of 23 IITs through video conferencing, he directed that a task force be set up for the purpose.

“A task force call for placements may be set up in institutes to liaise with various companies to ensure that adequate placement not below the levels of past years may take place in these institutes.”
Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister

“Academic calendar of the institutes may be prepared so that students do not lose summer and winter internships," Nishank told the IIT heads.

"Mental health-related challenges of students during the lockdown period also need to be addressed by all the institutes and a helpline be established in this regard,” added the minister.

“There should be a task force set up by every institute which should include psychologists to handle mental health issues.”
Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister

The institutes are closed and exams suspended due to the nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 38 lives in the country till now.

