Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday, 31 May to clarify that the news suggesting that he booked a special chartered flight for his sister and her kids is absolutely fake."This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!" the actor tweeted.Referring to a report by entertainment website IndiaForums, Akshay said that he is contemplating action against such fake and concocted reports.The report alleged that the actor had booked a whole passenger flight which later got converted into a chartered flight for his sister and her two kids to fly from Delhi to Bombay.Quoting sources, the report also mentioned that no special treatment was given to them except for the regular protocol of sanitisation process and safety measures related to COVID 19 that have been laid down by the government.