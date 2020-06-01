Elections for pending Rajya Sabha seats will be held on 19 June, the Election Commission said on Monday, 1 June. The elections, which were to be held in March, were deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Now, with the lockdown being gradually eased, EC has announced a date for the election.Elections to fill 18 seats in the Rajya Sabha from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan will be held on 19 June, the EC said.Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya.Later, in a statement, it said that elections for six other seats — one in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one in Mizoram – will also be held on the same day. “The elected members to these seats are retiring in June-July,” the commission said, reported ANI.The voting will begin at 9 am on 19 June and counting of votes shall take place at 5 pm on day of election.What Happened Earlier?The Election Commission had issued a notification on 6 March for filling 55 Rajya Sabha seats from 17 states. The polling was scheduled for 26 March. The last date for filing nominations was 13 March.After the last date of withdrawal on 18 March, a total of 37 candidates were declared elected.Those who made it to the Upper House in the first go included NCP President Sharad Pawar, Union Minister of State and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale (both from Maharashtra) and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.The elections for the remaining 18 seats were postponed on 26 March due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and the curfew that followed.While deferring the election in March, the poll panel had made it clear that processes completed by then, including nominations filed by candidates, will remain valid.(With inputs from ANI, IANS)Rajya Sabha MP & Mathrubhumi MD Veerendra Kumar Passes Away at 83 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.