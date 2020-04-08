Eight Members of Family of COVID-19 Patient Test Positive in MP

Eight members of the family of a man in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh who returned from South Africa and later attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

One of them was the man's mother who died on 4 April. Her test report was received now, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Rajni Dabar on Wednesday. It took the number of persons in the district who contracted the infection to 12.